To give parents peace of mind while their children are listening to music, Spotify is introducing a separate app for younger users. Only hand-picked, kid-friendly audio content will be available through the new app, whose bright and colorful UI with oversized buttons will make it easier for little ones to explore.

Spotify Kids is launching in beta and is only being made available in Ireland, to begin with, before coming to more countries later on. You'll need to be a Premium Family member to download and use it, but there are no additional costs if you're already subscribed to that tier. Simply download the app for Android or iOS and sign into your account as usual; now you can hand Spotify over to your children without worrying.

Children can pick a silly character as an avatar, search for content and playlists based on cutesy genres they might be interested in, and save their favorites just as adult users can in the normal Spotify app. Parents have complete control over what kind of audio their kids are allowed to listen to, and only their age and previous listening history are used to determine what content they're recommended.

If you live in Ireland and have a Premium Family account, you can download Spotify Kids from the Play Store right now.