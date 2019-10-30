Back in 2012, Samsung embedded Flipboard in its launcher, making news seamlessly accessible from the home screen. The company then used Upday on newer phones, until it released Bixby Home when it launched the Galaxy S8. In addition to being a simple news aggregator, the latter aimed at being a smarter assistant, with cards showing your next appointments, or even letting you order an Uber. However, the company has just announced it will replace Bixby Home with Samsung Daily, its new homescreen newsfeed app.

The company broke the news during its annual developer conference in San Jose, revealing Samsung Daily will replace Bixby Home on its newest devices, ranging from the Galaxy S8 to the Note10. The new app isn't much different from the former, as it's still based on cards showing news, sports, videos, games, music, and even recipes. The company says it's improved the interface for better readability and also made it easier for developers to integrate their content with Samsung Daily.

The app should start rolling out in November and would automatically replace Bixby Home. Even though the name change might suggest a whole new project, it doesn't seem to be much different from what's already available today, but we'll know more in the coming weeks.