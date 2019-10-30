Samsung's Bixby-powered 'Galaxy Home' smart speaker has become a running gag in the tech world, as Samsung has barely mentioned it since it was announced in 2018 (alongside the Galaxy Note9). While the original speaker is still slated for a Q3 2019 release, a smaller version passed through the FCC a few months ago, and now it's going out to beta testers in Samsung's home country of South Korea.

The speaker takes some design cues from the larger Galaxy Home, as it has a rounded shape and is covered in a blue mesh. Samsung's info page for beta testers confirms it uses the Bixby voice assistant, and uses 'AKG sound technology,' so audio quality shouldn't be terrible.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the speaker is that it seems to have an IR blaster built-in — a translated version of the Korean page reads, "Infrared remote control lets you control a variety of home appliances." That's something the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot both lack, so if Samsung can make it a compelling feature, that's one edge the Galaxy Home Mini could have over its competitors.

Samsung is currently accepting applications for early beta testers in South Korea. If you fit the criteria, you can apply at the link below.