Poweramp established a loyal fan base over the years by offering an original design and an abundance of customization options. These fans can soon greet another feature setting the app apart from other music players. Poweramp is adding internet radio streaming to its product and calls it Powerstream.

Even though Powerstream sounds pretty fancy, it's nothing but good old HTTP radio streaming. The feature is live in the beta version of app, and for now, you'll have to find and enter your own .m3u files – a curated list of radio stations is scheduled for a later release.

You can sign up for the beta on the Play Store. To get the full version of the app, you need to purchase the $5 unlocker from the Play Store.