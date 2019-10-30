When it comes to how we perceive the quality or capability of products — especially when they come from the same company — we, the consumers, usually boil it down to price. But when we know what we know about the OnePlus 7 Pro, which starts at $699, and the newer, slightly sleeker OnePlus 7T, which is priced at $599... well, let's just say you should pay close attention to our reviews for each phone. Fortunately for us, OnePlus has seen this divide and has decided to cut the price of the 7 Pro by $50.

So, what are the trade-offs you face between a 7 Pro and a 7T? Well, the 7T is smaller, has a slightly 'plussed' Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a new Macro photography mode. With the 7 Pro, you get a larger phone, a notchless display with a pop-up selfie camera, and pretty much all the other goodies that the 7T has — optical on-screen fingerprint sensor, fast software, 90Hz display refresh, 30-watt Warp Charge, a 48MP camera, and a lot more.

The deeper story here is that the 7 Pro originally sold in three memory-based SKUs: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for $669, 8/256 for $699, and 12/256 for $799. The 6/128 models sold out quickly, meaning that the base price for a 7 Pro has effectively been $699 for a while now. Meanwhile, the 7T only has one SKU currently on sale in the U.S.: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $599. Talk about a tough sell, right?

Well, now the price for a 7 Pro with double the RAM and storage of a 7T has dropped by $50 to $649. We're not exactly sure if this is a permanent list price cut or if it's just a sale — the 12GB model is currently listed at $749 with no crossed-out pricing — but take it for what it is and consider your upgrade options wisely.