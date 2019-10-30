



Banks, credit card companies, and VPN providers are probably at the top of the list of organizations you really hope would have their security in order. NordVPN, the VPN company you've likely heard recommended by countless YouTubers, has confirmed one of its data centers was hacked over a year ago.

As far as corporate hacks go, this instance is relatively minor in scope. NordVPN confirmed that one of its rented data centers in Finland was accessed by a hacker, by exploiting an insecure remote management system operated by the data center's owner. The hacker presumably obtained root access to the server(s), as expired private keys belonging to NordVPN were released on the internet. TorGuard was compromised at the same time.

So apparently NordVPN was compromised at some point. Their (expired) private keys have been leaked, meaning anyone can just set up a server with those keys... pic.twitter.com/TOap6NyvNy — undefined (@hexdefined) October 20, 2019

NordVPN says the hacked server didn't contain any logs (because the company says it doesn't log any personal data), and the private key could only have been used to perform "a personalized and complicated man-in-the-middle attack to intercept a single connection that tried to access NordVPN," according to a spokesperson.

While NordVPN isn't exactly to blame for this incident, the company is still ultimately responsible for the security of its customers, and it doesn't help that it waited months after the issue was discovered (and now over a year since the event) to officially disclose the hack.