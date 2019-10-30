Smart thermostats offer a lot of added convenience and also help save energy, but maximum laziness comfort is achieved when paired with a smart speaker. Indeed, when used together, you can control the temperature in the room without having to leave your couch or bed. Unfortunately, a Nest Thermostat E and a Google home bundle typically costs about $270, which can be a roadblock for some. However, thanks to the coupon code below, you can pay just $170 for both products, saving you about $100.

If you're unfamiliar with the Nest Thermostat E, it's the brand's less expensive and more discreet offering. Despite its cheaper price, it has packs almost all of the features of its more expensive sibling and integrates with Google Assistant. Unfortunately, the Thermostat E isn't compatible with as many systems as the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, as it has "only" six wire input. Don't worry though, the Thermostat E still works with four out of five configurations, and it's mostly older ones that would be incompatible with it. If you want to learn more about the Nest Thermostat E, make sure to read Ryan's full review.

To benefit from the $99 markdown, you'll have to use coupon HDM16 when checking out, which will effectively bring the bundle's price down to $169.