Waze isn't only a great tool to help you avoid traffic and accidents, it also makes it easier to share your commute with other people through its Carpool platform, available in the entire US since October last year. Thus, it only makes sense for Waze to team up with mobility service Moovit which aggregates public transportation and other mobility services to show you the quickest path from A to B. The partnership marks the first third-party party integration for Waze Carpool.

If you're planning a trip on Moovit and a Carpool provider happens to drive along the route you're looking into, you'll find Waze Carpool as an option among other suggested means of transport. To request a ride, you have to tap the entry, which will redirect you to the Waze Carpool app, where you can ask to join the driver. New users can enjoy their first ride for free.

The service is starting to roll out to Android users in the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Israel today, and an iOS deployment will follow later, for once.