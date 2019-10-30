SirusXM is best known as a broadcast provider for satellite radios in cars, but the company expanded its business to smartphones long ago and recently bought the streaming platform Pandora. Now SiriusXM has teamed up with Google to bring its lineup of radio stations to the Assistant across all of Google's devices. This should drastically expand the number of radio stations available on the company's smart home speakers.

Since SiriusXM receives a native integration with the Assistant, you can simply tell the latter to play whichever radio station you'd like to listen to. It'll also automatically find your local NPR station, so it suffices if you say "Hey Google, play NPR."

Here's what Google says you'll be able to do once the service is rolled out:

Ask for your favorite station by its channel name or frequency—say something like, “Hey Google, play KGMZ” or “play 95.7.”.

Find the local NPR station by saying “Hey Google, play NPR” or even tune into international stations such as BBC Radio with the Assistant.

The Assistant remembers your most recent station. Just say “Hey Google, turn on the radio” to drop back into the stream.

When you're in the car, you can access the Assistant from your driving directions in Google Maps. Just say "Hey Google ..." and ask for your favorite station, so that you don't have to take your eyes off the road.

Your favorite radio station will automatically play when you add it to your “good morning” or “I’m home” Routine, which allows you to get multiple things done with a single command from the Assistant. They’re easy to set up.

Along with radio stations, SiriusXM subscribers will also have access to curated video content on the Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max later this year. If you buy a Nest speaker or display then, you'll be eligible for a 3-month free trial of the service.

Our friends at XDA Developers already noticed the new SiriusXM integration in a teardown last week.

The SiriusXM integration is rolling out in the US and Canada for English-speaking people starting next week and will be available in Canadian French "soon." You can check if the service is live for you by heading to the Assistant settings tab Services and seeing whether SiriusXM is available under Radio.

Keep in mind that you can already access radio stations in the US and Canada and many more locations through Google Assistant's TuneIn, iHeartReado, and Radio.com integrations.