Smart lights are an easy way to get into the world of smart home devices. They require minimal setup, are easy to control with voice assistants, and the benefits are clear. LIFX has emerged as one of the leading names in smart lighting, with bulbs that connect directly to WiFi without the need for a bulky hub. A four-pack of the company's mini-sized Day and Dusk LED bulbs is currently on sale for only $60, which is a savings of $50 from their list price of $110.

LIFX's Mini line of bulbs can produce numerous shades of white that run the temperature gamut from cold to warmer tones with a max brightness of 800 lumens. These lights operate without the need for a dedicated hub, which makes installation as easy as screwing in any other bulb. Also, the smaller size of these lights ensures compatibility with a broader range of fixtures.

Our review of LIFX's other products found them to be simple, albeit expensive, and easily interoperable with other smart home products. While the high price tag has always been one of the main sticking points when considering LIFX's bulbs, this latest deal will help to alleviate these concerns by bringing the Day and Dusk 4-pack down to only $60—their lowest price yet.