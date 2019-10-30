Article Contents
Halloween is tomorrow, so I hope everyone is ready for the spooks and the kids dressed up and so on. Here at AP, well, we don't do much for Halloween, but I do have app sales to help you get it started. Have at it.
Free
Apps
- IQ Test - Premium IQ Test $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Games
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Night Whisper Lane $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Helix Run 3D - Color running ball collector game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warship Hunter War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Meeye icon pack - Modern MeeGo Style Icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Ruler Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Be Stronger - home workouts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Happy Blocks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Shaft (gold) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- XCOM: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Furfur and Nublo $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MechZ VR - Multiplayer robot mech war shooter game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DEAD CITY Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments