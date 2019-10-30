Halloween is tomorrow, so I hope everyone is ready for the spooks and the kids dressed up and so on. Here at AP, well, we don't do much for Halloween, but I do have app sales to help you get it started. Have at it.

Free

Apps

  1. IQ Test - Premium IQ Test $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Games

  1. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Night Whisper Lane $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Helix Run 3D - Color running ball collector game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Warship Hunter War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Meeye icon pack - Modern MeeGo Style Icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Ruler Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Be Stronger - home workouts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Happy Blocks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. The Shaft (gold) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. XCOM: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Furfur and Nublo $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. MechZ VR - Multiplayer robot mech war shooter game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. DEAD CITY Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days