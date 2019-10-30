Anker's SoundCore and Zolo audio products are known to provide good quality without breaking the bank. The brand's Zolo Liberty true wireless earphones continue to honor that promise and offer an impressive 100 hours of playback time thanks to their charging case. They're usually priced at $100, but you can snatch them for just $60, thanks to the coupon code below.

For this price, you get Bluetooth 5 and IPX5 water and sweat resistance, together with decent audio thanks to the graphene-coated drivers. Unfortunately, there's neither wireless charging nor USB-C, so you'll have to use a good old microUSB port to fill up the case. Thankfully, you won't have to do that very often given its capacity, but it's still disappointing to continue to see this connector on recent products.

To get your buds for $60, make sure you use coupon ZL2001HP when checking out, which will apply a $40 markdown toward your purchase.