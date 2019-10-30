If you're looking into equipping your house with smart home security hardware but you shied away from the costs so far, this deal could be for you. Woot offers the current-gen 7-piece security system from SimpliSafe for only $150 today, which is almost half as much as the usual asking price. It consists of a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors, two motion sensors, two window stickers, and a yard sign with a stake.

In our roundup of best smart home devices, our own Scott Scrivens describes SimpliSafe as the best system he's ever tried. It's easy to set up, and the seven-piece kit should suffice as a starter kit regardless of home size — it might almost be overkill for apartments. You can also add a 24/7 external monitoring for about $15 a month that doesn't come with a contract attached, which is perfect for vacations.

This deal is only live today, so if you considered getting SimpliSafe before, don't hesitate too long.