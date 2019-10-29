With temperatures dipping into autumn territory, now's the perfect time to cozy up in front of a brand new television and binge on your favorite content, be it shows, movies, games, or Play Store apps. In addition to the TV deal we posted yesterday, today's bargain offers a new Sony X900F series Android TV for up to $800 off.

The Sony X900F is equipped with a 4K HD LED display featuring a high dynamic range for accurate colors and details. Sony's X Motion Clarity motion smoothing reduces screen blur, lending to a consistently clear picture. Under the hood, custom hardware helps owners dial in the ideal blend of contrast and brightness for their viewing space. Powered by Android TV, the Sony X900F comes with Google Home, Play Store, and Alexa support, giving users the option to download their favorite apps and control their television with simple voice commands.

Want to save even more money on a Sony X900F TV? Best Buy has open-box options starting as low as $810, but quantity and pricing is limited, so you'll need to click fast.