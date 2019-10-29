The days are getting colder, the nights are growing longer, and your couch's warm embrace has begun to beckon you near, imploring you to have a seat and binge your favorite television shows late into the evening hours. You may try to fight it, but you know you want to check out that new fall lineup on Netflix and Hulu. Immerse yourself in glorious 4K content this season with a Roku Ultra and JBL headphones bundle, only $79 right now on Amazon.

In the box, you get the Roku Ultra 2019 edition, a dedicated remote control, and a pair of premium JBL earbuds for private listening. You can also use the official Roku app on your Android handset or iPhone to navigate your Roku Ultra and search for shows with Roku Voice input. With just a tap or command, you'll have access to content on a wide range of platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Apple TV, and even Apple TV+ when it launches in November. If you don't own a 4K TV, no worries; the Roku Ultra will stream in standard HD and HDR, as well.

The Roku Ultra 2019 and JBL headphones bundle is on sale now at Amazon. This offer is set to end by November 2, 2019 (Saturday), so order yours soon.