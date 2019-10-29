Drone enthusiasts, take heed. DJI, the world's largest maker of consumer drones, is about to launch a new mainstream drone called the Mavic Mini that looks like a successor to the DJI Spark from 2017. As suggested by its name, the Mavic Mini is a compact drone in DJI's line-up that comes with many not-so-mini features.

Spotted by Roland Quandt, the listing for the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo popped up early on Newegg's Canadian website ahead of DJI's press event scheduled for October 30th. The kit is listed at $645.20 Canadian dollars (roughly $494 USD) and from the pictures, it looks like the combo will include the drone, an extra battery, and four replacement propellers.

According to the specs list, the Mavic Mini only weighs 249 grams — light enough to avoid registration with the FAA. Onboard is a 2.7K camera on a 3-axis gimbal, a battery that allows up to 31 minutes of flight time, and a 4 km HD video transmission range. Newegg's listing mentions a "vision sensor + GPS Precise Hover," which might be referring to some form of DJI's Active Track obstacle avoidance system.

DJI is expected to release full details about its new Mavic Mini drone at its "Fly as you are" event on October 30th at 6am PT (9am ET).