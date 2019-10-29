TCL has become popular by offering great TVs at affordable prices, and as the company's 8K products are steering towards the mainstream, its 4K offerings are getting ever cheaper. The same is true for this year's 75-inch 4K Roku TV, which you can get for $700 at Best Buy right now. That's $200 off recent street prices.

The TV features 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port, though you might find yourself leaving most of them unused thanks to Roku's excellent app selection; the OS can replace quite a few external boxes. The built-in dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi antenna should make content fly on the screen, but of course, the speed of your internet connection always remains the bottleneck. The display also features HDR10.

If this television set in particular is too big for you, but you like the idea of an integrated Roku TV, you can just wait around for another one of those TCL deals. They've become a monthly occurence lately.