Xiaomi, one of China's main players in the smartphone market, might be about to expand its wearable portfolio by creating a smartwatch based on WearOS. According to an official teaser image posted to Weibo, a rectangular smartwatch that could pass for an Apple Watch will be announced next week.

Per IDC, Xiaomi currently occupies the second position in the global wearable market with a 12.6% share, with most of its growth fueled by fitness trackers such as its Mi Band 3. After releasing the Mi Band 4 activity tracker earlier this year, Xiaomi seems ready to move upmarket into the smartwatch territory.

Spotted by WinFuture, Xiaomi has released a teaser image on Weibo of what looks like a smartwatch that closely resembles the Apple Watch series in design. It has a rectangular outline with rounded corners and included is a beveled rotating crown on the upper-right side. As for software, it will most likely run on WearOS, based on 9to5Google's analysis of Google's code.

As for what it's going to be called, "Mi Watch" seems most likely seeing as that term is present in the WearOS 2.28 code. We'll know for sure next week on November 5th.