The Galaxy A50 is one of the best budget phones you can buy at the moment. The international variant has already gone on sale plenty of times, but now you can get the US version for just $299.99 from B&H Photo.

While the international versions have gone for around $275 on eBay recently, the US model has enough benefits that the slightly-higher price is justified. For one, this model supports all major networks (including Verizon and Sprint), while the international phone only works with GSM carriers. You also get a 1-year warranty, which usually isn't offered by eBay sellers.

The Galaxy A50 is equipped with an Exynos 9610 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), a 6.4-inch 2340x1080 OLED screen screen (with a droplet notch at the top), a USB Type-C port for charging, a headphone jack, NFC, a large 4,000mAh battery, and even FM radio. There's also an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication. The camera setup includes a 25MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 25MP front camera.

You can grab the phone at the link below. B&H is also throwing in a Mint Mobile SIM card with 8GB of data, if you care about that.