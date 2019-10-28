Marketing has led brands to far-off places, but apparently not as far as Samsung went — space. Well, technically stratosphere, but we’ll call it space to let Samsung have its feel-good moment while it lasts. The European arm of the company wanted to send a selfie to space for reasons beyond human comprehension, and a satellite lifted off last week for this purpose. In two days, it came crashing down in a family’s backyard in the US, troubling many in the locality.

It all started with the ‘SpaceSelfie’ campaign that Samsung kicked off to take actor Cara Delevingne’s selfie to the upper atmosphere on a Galaxy S10 5G tied to a balloon satellite. This campaign was launched hoping more people will get on board to have their selfies displayed far above the earth’s surface. Another onboard camera was supposed to take pictures of the phone displaying those selfies with our planet posing in the backdrop, and send them back to their respective earthlings.

This Saturday morning, the satellite made a crash landing in a countryside Michigan horse farm, fortunately leaving everyone unhurt. The crash site belongs to Nancy Mumby-Welke, who reported the incident in a Facebook post and video, which have now been taken down. Merrill’s local media reached the spot in time to click some clear pictures of the fallen satellite showing the “SpaceSelfie” branding along with some placards with the Samsung logo lying around.

Later, Samsung told NBC that the landing was planned in a selected rural area, but unfavorable weather conditions led to an early soft landing. What Samsung calls a ‘soft landing’ resulted in a two-hour power cut in the area as the satellite’s deflated balloon fell on live supply lines.

SpaceSelfie aimed to one up the celebrated 2014 Oscars selfie taken by Ellen DeGeneres on her Galaxy Note 3 — which, by the way, wasn’t sponsored by Samsung. Instead, the company ended up giving a lesson to marketing students on how not to execute campaigns, especially the ones involving things possibly falling over your head.