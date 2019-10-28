Not too long after the release of the Galaxy Note10, Samsung is turning its attention towards its regular flagship series sans pen, the Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G. An update rolling out to the European Exynos variants of the phones is giving them some Note10 camera features and DeX for PC.
Software update information
- Version: G973FXXU3ASIG/G973FOXM3ASIE/G973FXXU3ASIE
- Size: 1234.38MB
- Security patch level: September 1, 2019
What's new
- A new Camera function has been added: Live focus, Live focus video, AR Doodle, Night, Super steady
- Added new feature – Link to Windows, Dynamic Lock screen, DeX for PC
- Improved performance – Video Editor
The camera is now capable of many functions available on the Note10. Night Mode has been expanded to the front-facing lens, allowing you to take much better selfies in the dark. The video mode receives improved stabilization, AR doodles, and live focus during recording, allowing for bokeh effects. When you've finished shooting, you can edit clips more easily right on your phone by using an improved video editor, accessible through Samsung's Gallery app.
Despite its name, DeX for PC lets you connect your Samsung phone to your Windows machine or to your Mac. To do that, you need to install Samsung DeX on your computer and plug in your S10 via USB. It'll pull up a dedicated desktop interface from your phone and let you use Samsung's optimized apps. Microsoft's Link to Windows comes pre-installed with this system update, too, which helps you view text messages and sync images wirelessly, but you can already install that app on your phone even if you haven't received the new firmware yet.
The update raises the phones' security patch level to September and is rolling out to European variants of the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+. If you're not based in the EU or if you're using a Snapdragon variant of any of these phones, you might have to wait a little longer until you can expect to receive the new version. There is no information on the rollout for the Galaxy S10 5G, yet.
US release
Samsung says this update is now rolling out to Galaxy S10 devices in the US. The headlining features include the following.
- Live Focus video: Blur out backgrounds with video bokeh effects for videos recorded on the front and rear cameras.
- AR Doodle: Take your creativity to a new level by creating augmented-reality drawings and messages. Your artistic creations can track faces and the space around you for eye-catching videos.
- Samsung DeX for PC: Wirelessly connect your PC to your mobile device to see notifications, send and receive messages and review recent photos without pausing to look down at your phone.
Exact deployment details will vary by carrier, but it sounds like this will hit devices in short order.
- Source:
- Samsung
Comments