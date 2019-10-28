



The One UI 2.0 beta release brought Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 line last week, but the S10 5G and the Note 10 series couldn’t make the cut. The two omitted models are now being brought under Samsung’s beta program in different parts of the world, as per SamMobile’s learnings. These devices are joining the program while, concurrently, S10 units already in the test program are getting the second beta.

This new beta release brings a fix for the recent fingerprint scanner fiasco that plagued a few Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models. Samsung did patch the bug within a week, but only for users running stable Android Pie. Since the first One UI 2.0 beta, the company has also seemingly squashed a long list of bugs, as seen in screenshots below, that troubled early testers. Besides those, the update bumps the security patch level to November 2019, which hasn’t gone live for Google phones either. Additionally, folks in the UK are now directly getting the latest beta after the first release was pulled within a few hours.

Left: Bug fixes in One UI 2.0 beta 2. Center: System info after new beta. Right: Galaxy S10+ in UK directly getting 1.9GB beta 2

Germany is among the first countries to get the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. This update will reach these Note models in the USA and South Korea later today, while other major markets may soon follow. Notably, these handsets are jumping straight to the second beta along with all its fixes and perks mentioned above. Galaxy S10 5G users aren’t as lucky in this regard as Samsung is holding a separate beta program for its first 5G-enabled phone. Moreover, this beta access will remain limited to South Korea, at least for now.

Galaxy S10 units already running the last beta release will receive the newest version as a system update that weighs somewhere between 500 and 650MB, based on device model. Note 10 and S10 5G owners need to register on the Samsung Member app (APK download) to opt for this beta program, following the same steps suggested to Galaxy S10 users. You might have to wait for the registrations to open as all markets won’t be covered on day one.

