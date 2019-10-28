Variable playback speed is an invaluable feature for those of us who want to consume the most content in the littlest time possible. Many podcast players and video players support it, and now Netflix is joining the fray. The service is testing playback speed controls on Android.

We were first tipped about this feature today, but looking at mentions of it online, we found two tweets about it from a few days ago and more than a week ago. The sparsity of the reports and the fact that we don't have the option yet on any device indicate this may be a limited server-side test.

If you have it, you'll get the option to slow down speed to 0.5x or 0.75x, or raise it to 1.25x or 1.5x. The former might be useful if you want to see a scene in slow-motion, are learning a language and want a leisurely pace to assimilate everything being said... or if you're addicted to Gilmore Girls; while the latter should be nice if you're catching up on a slow documentary or re-watching a favorite show.

The three reports we've spotted were all on Android, but the feature may also be in testing on Android TV, iOS, web, or other platforms.