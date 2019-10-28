Most note-taking apps for Android only have basic options for stylus writing, if they support it at all. Sure, Google Keep lets you draw inside your notes, but that's about where the usefulness ends. If you have a Galaxy Note, an iPad, a Chromebook with pen support, or some other active stylus device, Nebo is the best note-taking app out there.

Nebo allows you to write, draw, edit, and structure professional notes — including text, mathematical expressions and diagrams. Unlike most other apps, which simply record written input and treats it like a static image, written text in Nebo works in conjunction with typed text. You can delete individual words or sections, type notes with your keyboard in between written words, and even re-flow written input to fit images or other content you might add later. With Nebo, you don't have to choose between physically writing notes or typing them with a keyboard — the two input methods work with each other flawlessly.

Another high point for Nebo is that it doesn't just save your notes, it understands them. For example, if you write a mathematical expression, Nebo can format it and provide you with the answer. Similarly, you can write out a diagram, and the app can turn it into something that looks like was made in PowerPoint or another professional-level tool.

Nebo doesn't skip out on typical note app features, either. You can sync notes to the cloud (either Google Drive or Dropbox), organize your work into collections and notebooks, export notes to commonly-used file types (Word, text, or HTML), and publish to the web for sharing information with other people.

Here's the full feature list for Nebo:

Edit and format with your pen* — Write, add or remove content and space, decorate and apply styles using MyScript Interactive Ink technology.

Switch between pen and keyboard — Add content or edit existing text with your keyboard, whether it is handwritten or converted. Select and copy/paste text in Nebo or to any other app.

Create interactive diagrams — Copy/paste fully editable diagrams to PowerPoint or as images to other apps.

Draw free elements — Sketch freely in your note.

Annotate pictures — Add an image from your gallery or a picture from your camera and use your pen to annotate them.

Work with smart math — Develop your handwritten equations and matrices across several lines. Solve your calculations. Copy them as LaTeX or as images.

Auto-layout — The page expands as you write and reflows the text to preserve the optimal size for any screen width.

Paste external text — Copy/paste text from any app. You can even add it inside your handwritten paragraphs.

Manage your notes — Organize your pages in notebooks and collections. Move your notes from one notebook or collection to another, in the most intuitive and fluid manner.

Search — Find handwritten ink and text across all notes in your library, including in your diagrams.

Export — Decide where to take your notes next: Export pages as Word (.docx), text or HTML.

Publish your pages - Share your notes with others through the Nebo website. Limit access to a list of contacts or allow anyone to view your note with a unique link.

Sync — Sync your notes with Google Drive or Dropbox. Requires a free MyScript account.

Nebo requires a phone, tablet, or computer with an active stylus (not a passive stylus!) for pen input, though you can still use keyboard input on other devices. The full list of supported models can be found here.

You can grab Nebo from the Play Store at the link below. It's also available for iOS and Windows 10.