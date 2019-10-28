The Motorola One Action is a pretty new device. In fact, it's so new, that it isn't even available in the United States yet. That hasn't stopped B&H Photo from taking $50 off the MSRP though, bringing the phone to just $299.99.

This is the North American version of the Moto One Action, complete with an Exynos 9609 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a headphone jack (yay!), and a 6.3-inch 2520x1080 IPS display with a camera hole in the corner. The camera setup is impressive for a mid-range phone, with a 12MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. It runs Android 9 Pie though ⁠— no Android 10 quite yet.

B&H hasn't listed the phone's carrier compatibility, but according to a Best Buy page, the One Action is "compatible with all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile." It should also work fine with most MVNO networks as well.

The phone is expected to start shipping on October 31st, and B&H is throwing in some Mint Mobile service, if you care about that. You can read our full review of the Moto One Action here.