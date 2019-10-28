In what is probably the biggest deal we'll spot this week, JBL's massive, Assistant-powered Link 500 smart speaker has been discounted to just $150. That's $300 off compared to the $450 MSRP, but there are two catches: Only the white model is on sale (black is still full-price at $450), and you have to buy it through JBL's storefront.

If you're unfamiliar with the JBL Link 500, it's basically JBL's version of the Google Home Max, packing four drivers (2x 89mm woofers and 2x 20mm tweeters) with 15W of power each. It might not compete with a big receiver and lager standalone speakers, but has all the Assistant functionality you expect, and it gets a whole lot louder than a little Home/Nest Mini.

We've previously seen the JBL 500 as low as $200 around Black Friday last year, but this new discount is pretty nuts. It's less than JBL is charging for the smaller Link 300, Link 20 or even the base-model Link 10. You also get free shipping on top of the current $300 discount.

Right now, the big, expensive JBL Link 500 is JBL's cheapest smart speaker. We can't believe it, and I expect this deal to sell out or expire pretty fast, so act quickly.