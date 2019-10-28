When I bought my Google Home, I wanted to be able to listen to music in different rooms without having to buy several speakers. Unfortunately, such a solution wasn't available back then, so I opted for a Home Mini coupled with a portable Wi-Fi speaker instead. Thankfully, there are plenty of options on the market today that make your Google Home portable, and thanks to this deal on Ninety7 battery base, you'll be able to do just that for only $20.

The Ninety7 battery base provides up to eight hours of battery life for your Google Home and lets you know how much is left thanks to the LED gauge. Most importantly, it integrates seamlessly with the speaker and uses the same power supply for charging, which means you won't have to swap it out every time you need to fill it up.

Given the accessory usually sells for $50, this is an impressive deal. You get a choice of three colors: Carbon and Black, Snow White, and Loft Copper, all of them selling for $20 if you make your purchase today.