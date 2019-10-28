When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy buds, we liked their design, sound quality, battery life, and price. Even though the latter was more than reasonable at $130, you can now snatch them for just $75, provided you don't care about the official packaging.

The Galaxy Buds are a strong contender in the true wireless market, and this price makes them extremely attractive. The product description mentions the product is new but doesn't ship with the original packaging, which is why it's listed as "open box." Since the seller has a great track record and received 99.6% positive feedback, this doesn't seem like a risky purchase.

Given the impressive markdown, make sure you place your order quickly, as there's a limited number of units left, with more than 670 already sold.