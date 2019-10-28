The Nokia 5.1 Plus is just over a year old at this point, but it's still a good phone for anyone on a very tight budget. Now you can get it for just $149.99 at B&H Photo, a savings of around $20 from the usual price.

The model on sale is the Latin American variant, but it still supports most US LTE bands, including T-Mobile's Band 12 and most of AT&T's frequencies. As with almost all of Nokia's phones, the 5.1 Plus won't work on Verizon, Sprint, or any other CDMA carrier.

The specifications include a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), a 13MP rear camera (with a 5MP depth sensor), an 8MP front camera, a 3,060mAh battery, and a 5.8-inch 19:9 screen with a big notch. It's worth noting that this is (still!) one of the few budget phones available in the US that charge via USB Type-C.

You can buy the phone at the link below. B&H Photo is throwing in a 32GB microSD card (though not one fast enough to run apps from) and an 8GB Mint Mobile SIM card.