The Bose QuietComfort II, despite being a couple of years old, is still one of the best active-noise cancellation (ANC) headphones on the market and an excellent traveling companion. They usually sell for between $250-300 but right now, you can pick up a pair for just $220 at Rakuten.

Today's deal is similar to the one we posted back in March but the price has gone further down, making this the best value we've ever seen for the QuietComfort Series II. As before, you'll need to apply a coupon (PRO38) in order to claim this price.

The Bose QuietComfort II is often recommended for travelers and commuters and for good reasons. These are light, comfortable for long-term wear, deliver great sound, and the noise cancellation is fantastic. Having the useful Google Assistant onboard that can speak out notifications, take phone calls, and answer questions is like having the icing on the cake.

Two colors have already sold out at Rakuten and only the black and silver models remain available. So hurry over to Rakuten to get yours before the deal ends on October 30th or supplies run out.