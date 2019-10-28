Welcome to October's last Monday. Halloween is just around the corner, and we're likely to see a lot app sales pop up this week. Today's is getting off to a good start with that, what with the large list below and all. Have fun, y'all, and see you on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- EQQO VR $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Truck Run 3D - Colorful endless running car game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castle Battle - Castle Defense Multiplayer Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Undead Tower Crusade $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Master Escape 3D - Running puzzle colorful game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Daily Supplications PRO $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Editor Pro $16.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Countdown Days Pro $8.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tradfri Melodi - IKEA Lights dancing to music $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- SOV 2 - be the HERO in a movie-game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FRACTER $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
