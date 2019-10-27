Between the US carriers promising a cross-network RCS solution and the discovery of a Google-based workaround widely enabling RCS via the Messages app, we've got messaging on the mind here at Android Police. Whether you're among those who recently flipped the RCS switch in Google Messages, an RCS old-hand with a supported Samsung device on a compatible carrier, or someone sticking to SMS for now, you've got to use an app to do it. (When it comes to RCS, you might not even have a choice.) So, which app are you using for SMS/RCS messaging?

If you're among those who recently switched to RCS via the manual setup process discovered the other day, then you're probably using Google Messages, though it isn't the only RCS game in town. The Samsung Messages app also supports the RCS Universal Profile on some device/carrier configurations, and a couple of other default apps can work with certain implementations of RCS.

That's even assuming you've switched to RCS, though. For many, SMS is enough by itself once you've moved on to another messaging service, and that's further ignoring those of you that might be using iMessage, which supports SMS fallback. (Based on statistics, we have plenty of iPhone users among our readers.) And even if you don't use SMS for personal messaging between family and friends, it's still used for things like 2FA keys, shipping notifications, and alerts. Those messages end up somewhere on your phone, right?

SMS is simple, and RCS is a complicated subject at best, but you probably know which app you use to send and get messages on your phone. Do you have to use a specific app to get RCS messaging features, are you sticking with what your phone came with, or have you switched to a third-party SMS app you like better?

