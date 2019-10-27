Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an F2P King of Fighters sidescrolling brawler, the latest stand-alone expansion for ROME: Total War, and a gorgeous Zelda-like from Devolver Digital. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of October 21st, 2019.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Netmarble will globally launch The King of Fighters Allstar later this year

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is the latest release from Netmarble that offers a sidescrolling brawler chock full of in-app purchases and gacha mechanics. The graphics are superb, though the gameplay is lacking since all you do is tap on a few buttons to fight your foes. Just as you would expect, skill isn't necessary to play, though a large wallet will indeed allow for faster advancement over those playing for free. Co-op is also included, so at least the game offers some incentive to build a powerful team, though if you're a hardcore KoF fan, I doubt The King of Fighters ALLSTAR will scratch your mobile fighting itch.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

ROME: Total War - Alexander

Android Police coverage: [Update: Now available] ROME: Total War - Alexander is coming to Android on October 24, and you can pre-reg right now

ROME: Total War - Alexander is a stand-alone expansion for the base version of Rome: Total War, and now that it's here, if you're a fan of strategy games, then this is an excellent title to pick up. Not only does this release contain everything that was included with the PC expansion, but the adaptation to mobile is also pretty much flawless. The only thing missing is mod support, but since this expansion brings a new story where you'll lead the Greek kingdom of Macedon through Central Asia to lay waste the Persian Empire, there's definitely enough content to explore for the price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

The Swords of Ditto

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] The Swords of Ditto is a Zelda-inspired action RPG now up for pre-registration on Android

The Swords of Ditto is a new release from Devolver Digital, but it's also a port of a quality PC and console game, which means it's indeed a premium release. The cartoon graphics are superb, and the music is very pleasing, though the touch controls are pretty rough, so it may be best to wait for a few patches before you sink any money into this release.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

NBA NOW Mobile Basketball Game

Android Police coverage: NBA Now is Gamevil's answer to 2K's and EA's professional basketball games

NBA Now is a new professional basketball game from the likes of Gamevil, a developer that has apparently transitioned to sports games. Much like every other NBA title on the Play Store, this is a free-to-play release chock full of in-app purchases. The goal of the game is to build a championship team out of rookies and veterans alike, where you'll upgrade these players as you progress to ensure victory. Online PvP is included, and there are even a few extras in the mix that highlight current NBA news and stats, plus there's a prediction feature where players can guess the outcomes of upcoming games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is a corny Fallout Shelter clone cashing in soon

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is the latest clone of Fallout Shelter, and of course, it contains an American Dad theme. It will be your job to build an underground base by gathering an army of Roger clones that can be used to take back control of Earth and save the Smith family. At its core, this is a gacha game, so collecting different Roger personas is key, which is why you'll have to train and equip them to ensure success. Since this is a free-to-play release, the monetization is pretty bad, and you will hit your first grind wall within your first sitting. It also doesn't help that there are many plot holes in the game, which may dissuade fans of the show from playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Om Nom: Merge

Android Police coverage: ZeptoLab's newest game is Om Nom: Merge, an adorable take on 2048

Om Nom: Merge is the latest Cut The Rope spinoff from ZeptoLab, and it plays a heck of a lot like the game 2048. Combining characters is vital if you want to advance, and of course, there are many incentives to doing so that will earn you extra in-game currency. Currently, this is a testing release, and it appears to only be available in testing regions, such as Brazil, so the vast majority of Android users won't be able to play for now unless they hunt down the APK.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

zCube - 3D RTS

Game Dev Team's zCube is a 3D RTS game that offers an old-school PC RTS experience, much like the developer's MechCom series. The entire game plays out on a cube, and so there should be a large variety of combat tactics to choose from to no matter your playstyle. It will be your job to capture new sectors, build new bases, collect resources, research new technologies, and design your own units, to ultimately crush your many enemies.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Maya the Bee: The Nutty Race

Maya the Bee is a lighthearted kart racing game intended for children between the ages of two to four. Much like Mario Kart, powerups and weapons are available, so some strategy will help to gain an advantage. Still, since this is a game for children, these mechanics aren't overly hectic, thus delivering on the lighthearted gameplay one would expect from such a release. It also doesn't hurt that this is a premium title, which means parents won't have to worry about their children interacting with any questionable monetization when playing.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Play at Home

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Play at Home is a PBS release intended for children, which is why it ties into the Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood TV Show. Such themes as bath time, bedtime, and playing doctor are expected, and there's also a digital sticker book available for those times your child simply wants to play without any oversight. All in all, PBS has delivered yet another satisfactory game for kids, and since this is a premium release, you won't have to worry about any questionable monetization.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

7 Wonders DUEL

7 Wonders DUEL is a digital interpretation of the physical board game of the same name. This title resembles its parent game 7 Wonders, where, over three ages, players will acquire cards that provide resources or advance their military and scientific development, to ultimately build a vast civilization and complete the game's wonders. Offline play is included, though if you'd like to play against friends and family online, you can do that too. Each session should last 5-8 minutes, which makes this a great title to play when you only have a little time to spare.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW(DUAL)

Android Police coverage:

Okay, Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW(DUAL) is something of an odd release. The game already exists in a standard form for the majority of Android devices out there, but this release is specifically for the LG v50 Dual Screen. You see, the LG 50 comes with a case that contains a secondary screen, kind of like a folding phone, and this particular title can make use of that second screen so players can view all of their fleet info along with their recent play logs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

TeeTINY Online: Open World MMORPG

TeeTINY Online is the latest open-world MMO to arrive on the Play Store, though it's currently in early access, so expect a few bugs. It would seem the story revolves around overcoming the Tower of Despair by exploring dungeons with players from around the world. So far, the graphics are pleasing, though there is a clear anime theme to the design, which may turn a few people off. Still, if you're looking for a new MMO to explore, it may be nice to get in on the ground floor of TeeTINY Online while you can.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Bounty Hunter Space Lizard

Bounty Hunter Space Lizard is a new release that focuses on tactical movement around small maps. The game plays like a roguelike mixed with the puzzle mechanics of Sokoban, and there are twenty levels to explore that are split between four unique stages. While I previously covered this release earlier in the month when the title was still in early access, it would appear that the game is now officially available for all to enjoy as a stable release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Ordia - One finger platformer

Slingshot mechanics used for movement are nothing new in mobile games. Angry Birds was undoubtedly one of the first to popularize the mechanic, and few games have felt as satisfying. A new contender called Ordia is one of the better games to take on this mantle, and even though I've covered the premium release in the past, just this week, a F2P version landed on the Play Store. All you have to do is slingshot your way from one end of the stage to another, but of course, once you make it to some of the later levels, you better believe you'll have to contend with more than a few obstacles as you navigate your way to your goal.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Adorable Home

Adorable Home is the latest release from HyperBeard, the creators of the Kleptocat series. As you can see, Adorable Home offers similar graphics that revolves around adorable pets. This time around, it will be your job to decorate a new suburban home, and of course, collect a few cats along the way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

1% Survival Escape

1% Survival Escape offers escape-the-room mechanics wrapped up in a spooky atmosphere that's perfect for play during the buildup to Halloween. Much like any game of this nature, you'll spend your time solving puzzles to move room to room until you beat the game and escape the confines of its mysterious environment.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Loose Women Words

Apparently, Loose Women is some sort of afternoon chat show that airs in the UK, and so, of course, a mobile game had to be created to advertise the brand while sucking up money from those who don't mind endlessly wasting their funds on shallow mobile games. Much like the game of Boggle, it will be the player's job to form words out of a group of letters displayed at the bottom of the screen, and that's really all there is to it. So if you enjoy playing shallow clones that are themed around afternoon talk shows, this is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $39.99

Soccer Manager 2020 is just that, yet another soccer management game where you'll fill the role of the team's management to lead them to victory. So if you enjoy taking command of training sessions, transfers, squad selection, squad numbers, and team tactics, then you'll want to take a look at Soccer Manager 2020 to see if it's the right fit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Green Skin: Dungeon Master

Green Skin: Dungeon Master is a new roguelike that was released on Android this week. It sports anime-like graphics, though the gameplay is pretty monotonous. You'll dive into dungeons for loot, but since everything is procedurally generated, you'll never know exactly what's waiting in the depths for your team. This means you'll have to equip your team with the best loot if you'd like to advance, so grinding is very-much expected.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

My Real RPG: The Law of Survival

My Real RPG offers autoplay in what is supposed to be an RPG. While there are RPG elements in tow, the cluttered interface and buggy servers make for a poor experience. Much like an idle game, you'll watch as this title plays itself, and really, most of your actions will take place in menus as you level and equip your character so that they bring maximum destruction into the field of battle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Ride Out Heroes

RideOutHeroes is basically a clone of Fortnite. The clean cartoony graphics and customizable heroes give this observation away, though I suppose it's interesting that mounts are included and that there are a few RPG aspects. It all boils down to the same familiar battle royale gameplay we've all come to expect, with a new skin slapped on top. It would also appear that this game has been around for a while as a beta release, though it is good to know that the developers finally feel the title is stable enough for an official launch.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dash Quest 2

Dash Quest 2 is an adorable hack and slash game that plays like an endless runner mixed with an RPG. This means you can expect deep customization in what is otherwise a casual game. As you progress, you'll collect all sorts of gear, which will help you along your journey to restore hope to the in-game world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Snake Rivals – New Multiplayer Games

Snake Rivals plays a lot like an io game where you'll fight to the death in a multiplayer battle arena. What's nice about this setup is that you can choose to play with friends or solo, or even complete quests in the Classic mode. You can customize your snake to stand out in a crowd, and of course, there are new snakes to unlock as you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rocket Star - Idle Space Factory Tycoon Games

I don't know what it is about idle games, but there's definitely been an explosion of titles on the Play Store in the last year. I suppose the genre is rather cheap to develop, and since so many exist, it's easy to pull the best ideas from the successful releases. Still, I can't help but feel that this is a rather boring genre since it's designed around games playing themselves. While this sort of gameplay suits mobile well, the fact that releases like Rocket Star only offer a new theme is hardly something worth getting excited about. But hey, if you enjoy these kinds of games, then I'm sure you'll love to jump into Rocket Star to experience what it's like to grow a rocket business to eventually reach tycoon status.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Storyscape

Storyscape comes from FoxNext Games, and it's a title that contains a handful of branded choose your own adventures. So whether you'd like to play through a story that deals with the Titanic, or roleplay what it would be like to take part in an X-Files investigation, this is the game for you. Just keep in mind that many of these stories can only be unlocked through the gems you collect while playing, though there is an in-game store that sells these gems outright if you don't want to grind to unlock new content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Judge Dredd: Crime Files

Judge Dredd: Crime Files offers comic artwork that was created by current Dredd artists and colorists, so at least it looks appropriate. As for the gameplay, it revolves around free-to-play RPG mechanics where you'll build up an arsenal of weapons by collecting cards, to then use them as you attacks when fighting your enemies. It's a basic setup weighed down by a convoluted collection system, which isn't surprising in the slightest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

