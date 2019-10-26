Even though it sounded like there might be some caveats, the big four US carriers recently announced that they'd finally get their act together and roll out a joint RCS system, bringing modern messaging to US customers sometime next year. Too little, too late, carriers. Earlier today, some folks figured out how to forcibly enable RCS on seemingly any recent phone here in the US via Google's Messages app. At first, it sounded too good to be true, but in our own testing, it works.

Thanks to the folks at the /r/UniversalProfile subreddit for figuring out the steps required.

Prerequisites

There are just a handful of steps required to get RCS working on your phone, but you will need to be running the latest version of Google's Messages app (also available on APK Mirror, if you need it). You'll also need to have Activity Launcher installed so we can use it to flip a flag in the Messages app.

Once you've got the latest versions of both apps installed, just follow the steps below:

Instructions

1. Turn off Wi-Fi (it can interfere with the setup).

2. Open the Activity Launcher app.

3. Tap the drop-down menu at the top of the screen, select "All activities."

4. Scroll down to "Messages," tap it.

5. In the Messages sub-list, scroll to "Set RCS Flags," tap it.

6. In the screen that opens, tap the drop-down menu below "ACS Url" and tap the option named "http://rcs-acs-prod-us.sandbox.google.com."

7. Tap "Apply" at the bottom of the list.

8. Open the multitasking/recents menu and clear the Messages app from your recent apps.

9. Open Messages, you should have a banner at the bottom of the screen — something along the lines of "New! See when friends are typing" — prompting you to set up RCS/Chat for Messages.

10. Tap "Upgrade Now" in that banner and follow the setup process, it should complete within a few minutes.

My phone had some issues during the setup process when trying to verify my phone number. Though Google's 2FA key was received via SMS, Messages didn't want to read it. If that happens and RCS doesn't start working for you (and you can check if the setup completed correctly via the three-dot menu in the corner of Messages -> Settings -> Chat features -> Any warning on the top of this screen) there are some troubleshooting steps you can follow.

Troubleshooting

Try the following steps if you run into issues:

Swipe the Messages app out of memory in your multitasking/recents menu and open it again. Reboot your phone. Clear app data for "Carrier Services." However you access "All Apps" in your version of Android (sometimes Settings -> Apps -> All Apps), find "Carrier Services" and clear the app's data (sometimes in a "Storage" sub-menu). Re-do steps 1-6 in the "Instructions" section above, but set the "OPT Pattern" in the "Set RCS Flags" menu to "Your\sMessenger\sverification\scode\sis\sG-(\d{6})" in the drop-down menu, then continue again from step 7.

We've tested the steps above on a Pixel 4 on T-Mobile and a carrier-branded OnePlus 7 Pro on T-Mobile. Other reports from our readers and elsewhere indicate general support here in the 'states across a wide range of carriers and devices, effectively bypassing the carriers in enabling RCS via Google.

There's a decent chance that this avenue for enabling RCS wasn't meant to be user-facing, so Google could disable or remove it at any time. Still, right now, you can get RCS via Google's Jibe in Messages without any stupid carrier restrictions — and that's all anyone has been asking for.