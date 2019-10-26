The Sounds application, which comes pre-installed on its Pixel devices, is stock-full of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds for you to choose from. The app works on non-Pixel phones too, like the Galaxy S10, but not all. That's why we've decided to share with you all the sound files included in it, so you can use them on any device (including your desktops if you like that).

Without further ado, here are the zipped files you need, with the sounds divided by type and organized by collection. We're only missing some alarms and ringtones from the Pixel Sounds collection, but those appear to be saved somewhere cryptic I couldn't get to.

Download these zip files on your phone, extract them, and head into Settings -> Sounds to choose the ones you want. If your OEM software skin doesn't allow you to pick locally stored sounds, you may need to move the files to the Notifications folder on your phone's storage.

And if you'd like to save some time and check whether the Sounds app works on your non-Pixel, you can grab the latest version 2.2 from APK Mirror.