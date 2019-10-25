For some of us, task and calendar management is a chore on its own, and the faster we can do it the better. Assistant helps a bit, but now there's a quicker way to add an event from your browser, while sitting at your desk, thanks to Google's .new top level domain.

Simply type cal.new or meeting.new in the URL address bar and you'll be taken to Google Calendar's new event creation page. No need to bookmark or remember a complicated address, and no need to open Google Calendar in the tab first before clicking to add.

These .new shortcuts join others that were introduced for Keep and different Drive document types. I can think of a few other Google services that'd be perfect for this: Gmail, Contacts, Reminders/Tasks, and perhaps Messages if you've linked your phone and use it from the web. Hopefully these will be implemented soon.