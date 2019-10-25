It's been several weeks since we last checked in to see the progress Google was making towards its apparent goal of signing every single financial institution in America up for Google Pay support. Unsurprisingly, Google's been very busy throughout this period, and today we're looking at all the new banks ready to work with the service.
This update's a big one, since we've been cataloging all the new banks Google has brought on board since early August. Not all went live at the same time, but instead we've been seeing them arrive in fits and starts over the course of the past month-and-change. Here's what's new:
- Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union (MI)
- American Bank, N.A. (South Corpus Christi, TX)
- American Bank, NA(Waco, TX)
- American Bank and Trust (NC)
- BancFirst (OK)
- Bank Gloucester (MA)
- Bank of San Antonio (TX)
- Busey Bank (IL)
- Centreville Bank (West Warwick,RI)
- Cincinnati Federal (OH)
- Citizens State Bank of Luling (TX)
- Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley (PA)
- Evolve Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Farmers & Merchants Bank (WI)
- Farmers State Bank (OH)
- First Bank (FL)
- First Bank of Owasso (OK)
- First Farmers Bank & Trust (IN)
- First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus (OH)
- First Fidelity Bank (OK)
- FirstLight Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Geddes Federal Savings and Loan Assoc.
- German American State Bank (IL)
- GTE Financial (FL)
- Heritage Bank (KY)
- Interstate Bank, ssb (TX)
- Jackson County Bank (IN)
- Lena State Bank (IL)
- Members 1st Community Credit Union (IA)
- New Alliance FCU
- New ERA Bank (MO)
- New Valley Bank & Trust (MA)
- Old Exchange National Bank (IL)
- Reliance Savings Bank (PA)
- Security State Bank of Marine (MN)
- Severn Bank (MD)
- Sherwood State Bank (OH)
- State Bank, Freeport (IL)
- Sturgis Bank & Trust Company
- Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union (OR)
- Tensas State Bank (LA)
- United Cumberland Bank (KY)
- United Financial Credit Union (MI)
- Valley Credit Union (AL)
- Valley Credit Union (OR)
- Virginia Commonwealth Bank (VA)
- West Bank (IA)
- Western Bank (TX)
That's all for now, but you had better believe Google will have more to share with us soon.
Rust never sleeps, and neither does Google Pay's bank sign-up guy. Just hours after we published the list above, Google added another couple banks to its list:
- American Bank of Commerce (TX)
- Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU) (IL)
If this were a newspaper, we'd be using "ink had yet to dry" idioms to describe just how quick Google's being with these recent Pay bank updates. In the not-quite-an-hour it's been since our last update, Google's added another ten financial institutions:
- Advance Financial FCU
- Bank of Jackson Hole
- Bryant Bank
- Celtic Bank
- FSB Middlebury
- First Class Community CU
- First Commonwealth FCU
- First Peoples Community FCU
- Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union
- Shore United Bank
After firing off a few back-to-back update rounds, it's now been a couple weeks since we last took a look at Google's latest efforts to recruit every bank in the nation under the banner of Google Pay support. To that end, it's managed to sign up another two dozen of them. More will follow, until there are simply no banks left. For now, here are your new additions:
- ASI FCU
- American National Bank of Minnesota
- American Southwest
- Atlantic City Electric Company Employees Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- Bank of Luxemburg (WI)
- Bank of of Herscher (IL)
- Bay State Savings Bank (MA)
- Boone Bank & Trust Co. (IA)
- E*Trade Bank
- FNCB Bank (PA)
- First Merchants Bank (IN)
- First National Bank of Bemidji (MN)
- Gateway First Bank (OK)
- Jeep Country Federal Credit Union (OH)
- LAFCU (MI)
- MCU Financial Center Credit Union (WI)
- Merck Sharp and Dohme FCU
- Northwest Bank of Rockford (IL)
- PremierOne Credit Union
- Red River CU
- State Bank of Davis (IL)
- The Claxton Bank (GA)
- Ukrainian Selfreliance FCU
- Vanderbilt University Employees CU
Like stars in the sky or grains of sand on a beach, there continues to be no end in sight when it comes to just how many banks Google is capable of bringing on board with Pay. Over the last three weeks, Google has shared the names of an additional 35 banks now ready to work with Google Pay:
- ACIPCO Federal Credit Union
- American Airlines CU
- Black Hills FCU
- Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Century Bank and Trust (MA)
- Century Bank and Trust (MI)
- Chadwick FCU
- Community Bank of Santa Maria (CA)
- Compass Credit Union
- Cosden Federal Credit Union
- Credit Union of Ohio
- Farmers and Merchants BP
- First National Bank Hartford (WI)
- First Republic Bank
- Harvest Bank (MN)
- Health Care Professionals FCU
- Heritage Trust FCU (SC)
- Hotel and Travel Industry Federal Credit Union (HI)
- IDB- lobal Federal Credit Union
- Legacy National Bank (AR)
- Luso American Credit Union (MA)
- Luso FCU
- Municipal Employee CU Baltimore
- Northeastern Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Park Side Financial CU
- Persons Banking Company (GA)
- Security Bank of Crawford (TX)
- Security Savings Bank (Gowrie, IA)
- Security Savings Bank (Larchwood, IA)
- SRP Federal Credit Union
- The Union Bank Co (OH)
- Tompkins Financial Corp (NY)
- Ukranian FCU
- Wellesley Bank
- Westerly Community Credit Union (RI)
