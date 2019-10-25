







It's been several weeks since we last checked in to see the progress Google was making towards its apparent goal of signing every single financial institution in America up for Google Pay support. Unsurprisingly, Google's been very busy throughout this period, and today we're looking at all the new banks ready to work with the service.

This update's a big one, since we've been cataloging all the new banks Google has brought on board since early August. Not all went live at the same time, but instead we've been seeing them arrive in fits and starts over the course of the past month-and-change. Here's what's new:

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union (MI)

American Bank, N.A. (South Corpus Christi, TX)

American Bank, NA(Waco, TX)

American Bank and Trust (NC)

BancFirst (OK)

Bank Gloucester (MA)

Bank of San Antonio (TX)

Busey Bank (IL)

Centreville Bank (West Warwick,RI)

Cincinnati Federal (OH)

Citizens State Bank of Luling (TX)

Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley (PA)

Evolve Federal Credit Union (TX)

Farmers & Merchants Bank (WI)

Farmers State Bank (OH)

First Bank (FL)

First Bank of Owasso (OK)

First Farmers Bank & Trust (IN)

First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus (OH)

First Fidelity Bank (OK)

FirstLight Federal Credit Union (TX)

Geddes Federal Savings and Loan Assoc.

German American State Bank (IL)

GTE Financial (FL)

Heritage Bank (KY)

Interstate Bank, ssb (TX)

Jackson County Bank (IN)

Lena State Bank (IL)

Members 1st Community Credit Union (IA)

New Alliance FCU

New ERA Bank (MO)

New Valley Bank & Trust (MA)

Old Exchange National Bank (IL)

Reliance Savings Bank (PA)

Security State Bank of Marine (MN)

Severn Bank (MD)

Sherwood State Bank (OH)

State Bank, Freeport (IL)

Sturgis Bank & Trust Company

Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union (OR)

Tensas State Bank (LA)

United Cumberland Bank (KY)

United Financial Credit Union (MI)

Valley Credit Union (AL)

Valley Credit Union (OR)

Virginia Commonwealth Bank (VA)

West Bank (IA)

Western Bank (TX)

That's all for now, but you had better believe Google will have more to share with us soon.