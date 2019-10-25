Throughout its quick rise from startup to audio industry contender, EarFun has found a way to pack massive sound into various portable packages. To celebrate its first full year in business, EarFun is giving away 10 UBOOM portable Bluetooth speakers to our readers. Here's how you can sign up for your chance to be a winner.

The EarFun UBOOM delivers big 360º sound via two full-range 45mm high-performance drivers. With wireless stereo pairing, listeners can link multiple EarFun speakers at once, all controlled by one BlueTooth-connected phone, tablet, or computer.

Where the UBOOM really shines is in an outdoor setting. Each unit features an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it can be safely submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes, making it the perfect poolside partner or rainy-day companion. Its 100 feet/30 meter Bluetooth connection keeps your streaming device paired and playing, even if you walk away from the speaker. Finally, a 16-hour playback time ensures your favorite playlists stay on repeat during a get together, work day, or extended study session.

Specs Bluetooth Version V5.0 Bluetooth Profile A2DP , AVRCP , HFP , HSP Transducer 2 x 45mm Output Power 2 x 12W Signal-to-nosie Ratio >=80dB Battery 3.7V, 4400mAh Input Power 5V/2A Play Time Up to 16 hours (varies by volume level and audio content ) Charging Time About 4 hours Dimensions 166.5x88x88(mm) / 6.5x3.5x3.5(inch) Weight 585g / 20.63oz



