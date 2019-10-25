News spread on Facebook isn't necessarily known to be the most trustworthy, despite the company's efforts to fix the situation. To offer a more reliable source of information, it's starting to test a dedicated News feed, where only official stories are available.



The new section appears as a tab in the app, which will display the latest news based on your preferences and interests. You can choose from categories including Entertainment, Health, Business, Science and Tech, and Sports, and the algorithms will automatically learn what type of posts you're the most interested in based what you read, share, and follow.

Facebook says it's worked with the media industry to build its new features and realized original content isn't necessarily valued by AI. To alleviate this issue, it's using a curation team to handpick posts to feature in the Today's Stories section.

Since this new feed will only allow content from official media sources, Facebook has put in strict guidelines that apply to the publications that can appear in News. These will need to be in the News Page index and abide by the company's Publisher Guidelines, which include various integrity requirements. There will also be an option for readers to link their account with their paid subscription to automatically gather all their news sources into a single repository.

Facebook will begin testing the new feature will a limited number of US users, before extending it more generally, hinting there could be some adjustments before a larger rollout.