EarFun, the inventive headphone and speaker startup whose Free truly wireless earbuds locked in the "best under $50" category on CNET's top 5 true wireless earbuds of 2019, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. To thank everyone who supported the company from its crowdfunded beginnings to becoming a major industry contender, EarFun is offering a huge sale on its products from now through the end of the month. Here's how you can pick up your favorite gear.
EarFun's fantastic Free earbuds – the same ones that CNET raved about earlier this week – are already an ultra-affordable wireless in-ear audio option listed at $49.99 on the EarFun website, but with an exclusive promo code, you can snag a pair for just $34.79. To cash in on this deal, follow this link over to Amazon and type in the following promo code at checkout: CNETCSK2. This offer is valid until Oct 27th, so you only have a couple days to save.
Throughout EarFun's limited-time anniversary event, the company will be featuring flash sales on its most popular products. The deals will change every day, so be on the lookout for special discounts on the EarFun Wave headphones, as well as UBOOM and Go Bluetooth speakers.
Our readers also have a chance to snatch up some extra savings on EarFun products with the Lucky Draw sweepstakes. Anyone can register to be a Lucky Draw contestant by clicking on this link, following the instructions halfway down the page, and spinning the digital wheel. Potential prizes include 10%-40% off your purchase of EarFun items, or you could even win a free pair of EarFun Free wireless earbuds.
EarFun's anniversary sale celebration is only happening from now through October 31st, so check out the deals, pick up your favorite audio gear, and spin the wheel for your chance to win impressive prizes before time runs out. Good luck, and enjoy the savings!
