If you're looking for a feature-packed power bank that won't break the bank, Aukey's 8,000mAh portable battery has got you covered. You can get it for just $22.5, thanks to the coupon code below, which is $7.5 less than the MSRP.

Despite its compact size, this power bank comes with three USB ports: Two USB-A outlets, with one delivering 12W adaptive charging, and the other offering up to 18W coupled with Quick Charge 3.0. There's also an 18W USB-C PD port, which can be used to charge the power bank. Aukey has also included a MicroUSB input just in case you have an old cable lying around. Don't worry though, a USB-C to USB-C cable is provided in the box, but apparently won't work to fast charge the latest Samsung phones, so you'll have to use your own or switch to the USB-A port. Lastly, you can fill up your phone using wireless charging, but you'll have to be patient as it's limited to just 5W.

Given all these features, this is a really neat deal. To take advantage of the $7.5 markdown, you'll have to use coupon code SAPUQICD when checking out, effectively bringing the power bank's price down to just $22.5.