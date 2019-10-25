Arlo wireless cameras are known for their reliability, but their relatively high cost can be a roadblock. Thankfully, both two and three-camera bundles are marked down to $316 and $440, respectively, which is about 35% off their MSRP.

Even though the Pro 2 was launched in 2017, it's still a relevant product today. It features a 130-degree 1080p camera with night vision, coupled with a microphone and a speaker for two-way communication. It also has a built-in 2,440mAh user-replaceable battery, which allows it to be placed virtually anywhere, including outdoors. If you'd rather have your camera constantly powered, you can also use the wired connection instead of the battery. Lastly, Arlo offers a free cloud storage option that lets you save up to seven days of footage online, together with local backup on a USB drive.

Make sure to read our full review if you want to know more about the Arlo pro 2. Once you're ready to make your purchase, you can do so using the links below. In addition to the cameras, both kits ship with the mandatory home station to connect the cameras to your router.