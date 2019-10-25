Article Contents
Well, the final full week of October is coming to a close. It's the weekend, or close enough, so that means it's time to celebrate with some app sales! As usual, the selection is meh, but there might something worth your while here. Enjoy.
Featured App
MyScript Nebo
Nebo allows you to write, draw, edit, and structure professional notes — including text, mathematical expressions and diagrams. Unlike most other apps, which simply record written input and treats it like a static image, written text in Nebo works in conjunction with typed text. You can delete individual words or sections, type notes with your keyboard in between written words, and even re-flow written input to fit images or other content you might add later. With Nebo, you don't have to choose between physically writing notes or typing them with a keyboard — the two input methods work with each other flawlessly.
Free
Apps
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Ghostpol $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Run 3D - Fun run rotate roller ball game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- EQQO $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Overdrive Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon ball - Fun one tap shooting number game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Blocks Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $3.90 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Speed Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zenith Fit+: Diet ,Calorie Counter,Workout/Recipes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bird Mail - Email App $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hipnose Ansiedade $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Kahuna $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pickomino by Reiner Knizia $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tokaido $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stracta for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
