Smart home and camera accessories brand, Wyze, is celebrating its 2-year anniversary since releasing the first Wyze Cam in 2017. To mark the occasion, the company is giving its customers free shipping on its entire portfolio of products, but only for today with a special promo code.

Wyze's website offers a wide range of affordable cameras and accessories to turn your home into an intelligently connected domicile. You can grab a Wyze Cam Pan that can capture in-home footage in a 360º horizontal and 93º vertical radius. Snatch up a Wyze Sense, which we applauded for its tiny build and reliable sensors. Or pick up a couple Wyze Plugs that can transform any home accessory into a smart one, complete with Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT support. All of these and more can be yours with zero shipping costs.

Keep in mind that all eligible products must be purchased through the Wyze website. Though the same products can be found on Amazon, Wyze typically offers its accessories directly from its warehouse at $5-$10 less than other retailers. However, Wyze doesn't provide special shipping discounts when customers buy in bulk, making this exclusive free-shipping offer that much sweeter.

To take advantage of this deal, simply head on over to the Wyze website, put whatever products you want into your cart, and use this promo code at checkout: WYZEDAY2019. Remember, this no-shipping-fees offer only lasts until the end of today (Thursday) Pacific time, and you'll have to spend at least $25 to be eligible, so place your order soon.