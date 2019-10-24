It's been 7 months since the Moto G7 series went public and Verizon, being Motorola's closest carrier partner in the United States, began selling them shortly after launch. However, it did not sell — and oddly enough, did not support BYO unlocked units of — the lightweight Moto G7 Play.
Well, the 32GB phone has finally been listed with the network for a full retail price of $168. It's free if you start an account or add a new line and take it on a 24-month payment plan (the "free" part comes with monthly credits). It's $180 at Amazon.
We just thought you should know.
Source:
- Verizon
