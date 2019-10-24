Step by step, Google is improving its Messages experience. The last addition to the app in v5.0 was a dark theme that syncs with the system mode on Android 10, but a new version brings a more substantial feature: You can now set reminders for chats.
You often get messages that you check immediately but need to act on later. With the notification gone, you can't snooze it to be nudged later, so the recourse is to set a separate task or reminder in another app to jog your memory. You may also forget about it until your contact pings you again.
In Messages 5.2, when you tap and hold on a chat, you'll see a new reminder icon on the right of the action title bar. You can ask to be reminded in one hour, the next morning, noon, or night, or pick a specific date and time. When set, a reminder icon shows up on the right of the chat. Opening that conversation lets you edit or remove the reminder.
Left and Middle: Set a message reminder. Right: Reminder is already set.
When time is up, you'll get a new notification with the last message received in the chat. You can tap to open it or quickly ask for a one-hour delay.
Left: Update or delete a set reminder. Middle & Right: Reminder notification.
Messages 5.2 is slowly rolling out on the Play Store. We don't have it yet on APK Mirror, but we'll update this post when we do.
