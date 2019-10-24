In his review, our very own Corbin found the Fossil Sport to be an easy recommendation for anyone in need of a Wear OS smartwatch. It remains an excellent choice to this day, and now Fossil is sweetening the deal with the introduction of some new color options.

Six new colors (two shades of red, two blues, dark green, and yellow) are launching today, although available options will vary depending on whether you choose to go with the 41mm or 43mm version. Every available color of the Sport has had its $275 price reduced—with most shades available for $199, and a few that can be picked up for only $149.

Battery life has improved with this generation — thanks to the Wear 3100 processor. The Sport comes equipped with most of the features you'd expect from a contemporary Wear OS device, including the updated Wear 3100 chip, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate sensor. All of this comes wrapped in a stylish, lightweight aluminum frame.

While this isn't even the best deal we've seen on this watch in the last few days, it's nearly $100 less than Fossil's new Gen 5 lineup. The Fossil Sport is currently available for $200 directly from Fossil or third party retailers.