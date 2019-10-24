Article Contents
Although the Wear OS hardware market is teeming with OEMs vying for precious wrist real estate, none are quite as ubiquitous as the fashion, jewelry, and smartwatch empire that is Fossil. Since almost the beginning of Google's wearable operating system, Fossil has been a mainstay in the Wear OS community, oftentimes championing the platform with its iconic designs and widespread brand appeal. This fall, Fossil is back at it with the fifth generation of its popular smartwatch series.
There was a lot to love about the Fossil Gen 5 when we took it for a spin in August. For starters, it's one of a select few smartwatches packing the new Snapdragon 3100 processor, and it shows. On-screen animations are smooth, the 2-day battery life is exceptional, and day-to-day performance is improved over devices running older Snapdragon chipsets. We even called the Fossil Gen 5 "the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy," making it a markedly admirable choice for Wear OS lovers this holiday season.
Left to right: Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smoke Stainless Steel, Fossil Gen 5 Rose Gold-Tone Julianna HR Stainless Steel
Powerful features in one convenient package
In addition to its winning chipset and smooth performance, the Fossil Gen 5 is equipped with many other hardware and software upgrades that are difficult to find in one convenient package.
Android owners – and for the first time, iPhone users – can answer phone calls and converse through the Gen 5's mic and speaker system. Four distinct smart battery modes make it possible to stretch the Gen 5 into multiple days of use on a single charge. More onboard storage lets owners keep up to 8GB of apps and music directly on their wrists. An active NFC chip enables mobile payments at any retail location that accepts Google Pay. The Gen 5 can also be safely submerged in up to 30 meters of water, making it impenetrable to rain, showers, or even a dip in the pool.
Fossil has included a range of notable features from last year's Gen 4, as well, such as an altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, untethered GPS, and an improved heart rate sensor to help with fitness tracking.
Meet the many faces of Gen 5
Like any great Fossil smartwatch, the Gen 5 doesn't come in a single take-it-or-leave-it design. Instead, the device draws on Fossil's decades of fashion sense to offer a variety of options, each tuned to match any personal style, preference, and disposition. The result was the fifth generation of The Carlyle HR and Juliana HR.
Fossil Gen 5: The Carlyle HR
Left to right: The Carlyle HR Smoke Stainless Steel, Black Silicone, Dark Brown Leather
Serving as the masculine variant of the Gen 5 series, The Carlyle HR features a dark 44mm stainless steel casing in two bold colors. The lighter "smoke" version comes with a matching chainlink band, and the dark black models are available with either a black silicone band or a dark brown leather strap. To learn more about The Carlyle HR Gen 5, including how you can purchase your own, check out the links below.
- The Carlyle HR Smoke Stainless Steel
- The Carlyle HR Black Silicone
- The Carlyle HR Dark Brown Leather
Fossil Gen 5: Julianna HR
Left to right: Julianna HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, Blush Leather, Stainless Steel
For more feminine styles, the Julianna HR comes equipped with a 44mm rose-gold-tone stainless steel casing. The jewel-lined variants come with either a matching rose-gold-toned chainlink band or a blush leather strap, and the non-jeweled version sports a black stainless steel mesh loop. If you'd like to learn more about the Julianna HR Gen 5, including where you can pick one up, check out the links below.
- Julianna HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
- Julianna HR Blush Leather
- Julianna HR Black Stainless Steel
Accessorize with custom Fossil watch straps
For users that like to accessorize to match their daily outfits, you'll be happy to know the Gen 5's style isn't limited by the model and strap you purchase on day one. The Carlyle HR and Julianna HR feature a standard interchangeable watch strap system, which means just about any 22mm watch band will work. Check out Fossil's wide range of silicone straps, leather bands, mesh bracelets, chainlink cuffs, and more online, or you can purchase additional bands at your nearest Fossil retail store.
