Illumix Announces a Frightfully New FNaF AR Game Arriving This Fall

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery for Mobile to Deliver a New Kind of AR Experience, Bringing the FNaF Franchise to Your Reality

Redwood City, Calif. - September 13, 2019 - Illumix, an integrated gaming and technology company that is transforming the future of mixed reality games, is shaking things up this Friday the 13th by announcing Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery. This Fall, fans of one of today’s most popular and iconic horror properties will be treated to a completely new audio and visual gameplay experience, as the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise will be set in Augmented Reality for the first time ever. Currently in development, Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery will allow players to get their favorite animatronics on demand and bring them to life in their real world through an AR survival horror game never before seen, via iOS and Android devices.

Recently, the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon, came out of his public hiatus to announce what was in the works for the fan-favorite franchise on his Steam page. Illumix anonymously dropped a teaser last week setting the community ablaze with predictions, rumors, and anticipation for the new AR game. Today, Illumix is officially coming out as the studio behind the FNaF AR game mentioned by Cawthon and is opening pre-registration for Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery.

“Augmented Reality offers new ways for players to interact and engage with their favorite franchises by blending real-world environments, fictional characters, and innovative gameplay,” said Kirin Sinha, CEO and Founder of Illumix. “With Five Nights at Fredddy's AR: Special Delivery, we wanted to evolve beyond the traditional AR-optional geolocation gameplay and deliver a more meaningful AR experience by having AR as the core component of the game.”

Illumix made headlines in 2018 when they came out of stealth mode and were funded by top Silicon Valley VC investors to build AR games supported through best-in-class gaming practices and advanced AR technology. They are realizing their unique vision of the future of AR gaming by merging the fictional universe of Five Nights at Freddy’s with players’ real-time and everyday world - at home, school, work, or anywhere they choose to go.

Fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s have viewed video content, covering the PC games, mobile ports, and more recent VR experience, over eight billion times. They have downloaded the various games over 100 million times and will be getting a FNaF feature film, which is currently in the works. Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery will bring a whole new dimension to the franchise via mobile devices later this year. For those wanting to be among the first to get their special delivery, pre-registration is now open via https://www.fnafar.com.

Click the Image to View the Official Announcement Trailer on YouTube

About Illumix:

An integrated gaming and technology company, Illumix’s goal is to transform the future of mixed reality with environmentally-intelligent, world-scale AR games. Illumix has raised approximately $10 million to build augmented reality games, from top venture capitalists, including Maveron and Lightspeed. They aim to make more meaningful AR games, not novelties or companion experiences, by focusing on building powerful user experiences that drive their core technology.

About Scottgames:

Scottgames, LLC is a Texas limited liability company owned by Scott Cawthon and is the licensing company for the rights to “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Scott Cawthon created the popular computer game/mobile applications “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 3,” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 4.” The games are point-and-click survival games that have built an enormous fan following since the initial launch in August of 2014, quickly rising to one of the most popular series of mobile application games.