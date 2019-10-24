Mobile Gamers in Select Territories Can Enter a New Universe of Exploration, Combat & Trade This Month with EVE Echoes

Players can sign up today to register for the Closed Alpha of the upcoming sci-fi sandbox MMO for mobile devices

August 7th, 2019 – Guangzhou, China - NetEase Games and CCP Games are proud to announce that a Closed Alpha will take place this month for EVE Echoes, a new flagship mobile sci-fi MMO set in a parallel universe of New Eden.

The EVE Echoes Closed Alpha will go live on Monday 26th August and run for four weeks ending Friday 20th September. To participate in the Closed Alpha, players can register their interest at www.eveechoes.com. Applicants who meet the technical requirements will be notified by email prior to the commencement of the Closed Alpha.

To mark the announcement, CCP and NetEase have released this cinematic trailer for the game:

EVE Echoes is a next-gen mobile MMO game based upon hallmark EVE Online design principles, coming to iOS and Android. In EVE Echoes, players will be able to forge their own path to glory within a massive sandbox environment and forge alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe.

Players will be free to engage in interstellar combat, resource collection, industrial manufacturing, trade, exploration as well as many other activities across thousands of planetary systems. Whether it is an empire’s rise and fall, or the change in the balance of power, the entire history of EVE Echoes will be written by its players.

The game will utilize NetEase Games’ proprietary graphics engine, NeoX, in combination with CCP’s game design to realize stunning starry skies, boundless star-fields, majestic planets and unpredictable asteroid belts at unprecedented graphical detail on mobile devices.

“CCP Games is a pioneer in space MMOs, and will make its mark on the industry even further by expanding the EVE experience to mobile with EVE Echoes,” said Ethan Wang, Vice President of NetEase, Inc. “Combining CCP’s leadership in game design with our NeoX game engine and leadership in game publishing will result in a new kind of interstellar space exploration for mobile gamers like never before.”

“EVE Echoes represents the next revolutionary step in mobile MMO gaming, bringing the mindboggling scale and sophistication of our legendary PC-based virtual world to the palm of your hand,” said Hilmar V. Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NetEase, one of the world’s leaders in mobile gaming, on bringing an authentic EVE experience designed from the ground up for mobile to new audiences across the globe.”

The EVE Echoes Closed Alpha will be available for selected Australian, New Zealand and Nordic iOS users with iPhone 6S or above, or Android users with a Samsung Note8, Note9, S8, S9, Huawei P30 or Google Pixel 2.

About EVE Online®

EVE Online (PC/Mac) is a compelling, community-driven spaceship MMO game where players can build and pilot a wide variety of starships, traversing vast solar systems for free and choosing their own path from countless options, experiencing space exploration, immense PvP and PvE battles, mining, industry and a sophisticated player economy in an ever-expanding sandbox. EVE is a captivating game in which hundreds of thousands of players compete for riches, power, glory and adventure, forging their own destinies in a single thriving universe. For more information, visit www.eveonline.com.

About CCP

CCP is a leading independent game developer that has been praised for its artistry, game design and unique player-driven, infinitely scalable storytelling narratives. CCP is the creator of the critically acclaimed space MMO EVE Online (PC/Mac), EVE: Valkyrie, a competitive multiplayer first-person spaceship shooter for PCs and PlayStation®4, Sparc™,an original virtual sport for PCs and PlayStation®VR where players' VR hardware serves as their sports equipment, and the Gunjack ™ series, VR arcade-action games for PCs, PlayStation®VR, Google Daydream, and the Samsung Gear VR mobile platform. Founded in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1997, with additional offices in London and Shanghai, CCP is an independent subsidiary of Pearl Abyss, the creators of Black Desert Online. For more information, visit www.ccpgames.com.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), developing and operating some of China’s most popular PC-client and mobile games. As one of the world’s largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China.

